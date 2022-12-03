Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Cash v. NWO Digital Slavery
67 views
channel image
Auriga Books
Published 21 hours ago |

We want to use cash to fight the big banks, but what if a business refuses legal tender?


31 U.S. Code § 5103 "United States coins and currency (including Federal reserve notes and circulating notes of Federal reserve banks and national banks) are legal tender for all debts, public charges, taxes, and dues..."


RCW 62A.2-511(2) "Tender of payment is sufficient when made by any means or in any manner current in the ordinary course of business unless the seller demands payment in legal tender..."


Legal Disclaimer: Nothing in this video constitutes legal or financial advice. The views expressed are solely opinions of the content creator.


Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.


Pen name: Tina Foster (Author of “Plastic Macca: The Secret Death of Beatle Paul McCartney” and “The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor Replacement”)


Web: cynthiahodges.com

Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com

Keywords
nwonew world orderlawwashingtonlegalcashbankcurrencycentraldigitaltendercbdcclave

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket