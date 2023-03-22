Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Video Reveals Joe Biden's Groping, Grooming, Predatory Behavior with Children, Women & Young Boys
149 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 20 hours ago |
Shop now

#SaveTheChildren 

SHOCKING VIDEO just posted by Gateway Pundit Reveals Joe Biden’s Groping, Grooming and Dangerous Predatory Behavior with Children, Women and Young Boys

A compilation of old clips, the pixel quality is poor, and many of you have seen all this before. Its been posted around the net for years, but mostly by diggers with a smaller reach. Clips like this cannot be debunked, it's in your face validation and should go viral. Please share far and wide.

https://rumble.com/v2ea5ok-video-reveals-joe-bidens-groping-grooming-predatory-behavior-with-children-.html

Keywords
groomingbidengropingpedo joesave the childrenpredatory behavior

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket