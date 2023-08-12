Create New Account
Horrific Revelation About Man Prosecuting Trump | SEKULOW
Published 19 hours ago

The man AG Merrick Garland tasked with prosecuting former President Donald Trump has a dark, disturbing history of attempting to take down conservatives, and because of that, Special Counsel Jack Smith is no stranger to the ACLJ. You won’t believe the major scandal that he played a massive role in. Corruption among the Deep State is rampant, and we won’t stand for it.

dojindictmentpresident donald j trumpsekulowacljjack smithrouge administration

