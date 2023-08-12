Horrific Revelation About Man Prosecuting Trump | SEKULOW

The man AG Merrick Garland tasked with prosecuting former President Donald Trump has a dark, disturbing history of attempting to take down conservatives, and because of that, Special Counsel Jack Smith is no stranger to the ACLJ. You won’t believe the major scandal that he played a massive role in. Corruption among the Deep State is rampant, and we won’t stand for it.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.