© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
United Airlines pilot leads COVID revolt, files medical freedom lawsuit with 2,000 fellow workers
Follow
2
Share
Report
130 views • October 25, 2021
Captain Sherry Walker, a 30-year pilot, is the co-founder of Airline Employees 4 Health Freedom (AE4HF), started up to represent and support nearly 4000 airline industry workers to push back COVID jab mandates in their workplace.
LifeSite has launched a LifeFunder campaign to help out Walker and all her colleagues in the airline industry standing up for their constitutional rights and freedoms. Click here: https://www.lifefunder.com/airlinevax
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=brighteon_United_Airlines_102521
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_brighteon_United_Airlines_102521
Follow LifeSite on social media:
Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram
Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/LifeSiteNews
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifesite/
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media:
Telegram: https://t.me/jhwesten
Gab: https://gab.com/JohnHenryWesten/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jhwesten/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnhenrywesten
LifeSite has launched a LifeFunder campaign to help out Walker and all her colleagues in the airline industry standing up for their constitutional rights and freedoms. Click here: https://www.lifefunder.com/airlinevax
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=brighteon_United_Airlines_102521
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_brighteon_United_Airlines_102521
Follow LifeSite on social media:
Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram
Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/LifeSiteNews
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifesite/
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media:
Telegram: https://t.me/jhwesten
Gab: https://gab.com/JohnHenryWesten/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jhwesten/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnhenrywesten
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.