Are These Tension Wires Hurting You? Underground OR Above Ground - Know Your Wires For Your Safety!



CHRIS BERGER is a licensed real estate agent in NY and FL – https://bergerpoints..com



Chris is a Home Masonry Expert and realtor with a combined 40+ years of property management, sales and renovation experience.



Chris specializes in helping 1st time home buyers and investors find the deals they really want!



Contact Chris at: [email protected]

https://bergerpoints.com

























































#experiencedrealtor #firsttimehomebuyer #firsttimehomebuyers #firsttimebuyer #realtor #propertymanagement #propertyinvesting #fixandfliprealestate #fixandflips #fixandsell #fixandfliprealestate #saleofland #putnamcounty #putnamny #duchesscountyny #tipsforbuyingahome #tipsforbuyers #tipsforbuyingahousein2023 #tipsforbuyingahouse #tipsforbuyingyourfirsthouse #buyahouse #howtobuyahouse #howtobuyahome #howtofixahome #howtofixahomeandremodelit





experiencedrealtor, firsttimehomebuyer, firsttimehomebuyers, firsttimebuyer, realtor, propertymanagement, propertyinvesting, fixandfliprealestate, fixandflips, fixandsell, saleofland, putnamcounty, putnamny, duchesscountyny, tipsforbuyingahome, tipsforbuyers, tipsforbuyingahouse, tipsforbuyingyourfirsthouse, buyahouse, howtobuyahouse, howtobuyahome, howtofixahome, mortgage rate tips, seller financing, lower your interest rate





