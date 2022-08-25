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Worldwide Supplier For MMS with HCL 4% Activator & 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine: http://www.sacredpurity.com
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Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html
All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html
MMS Protocol 1000 - (Miracle Mineral Solution) - https://bit.ly/3AvTWqa
Turpentine VS MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) - Which Is Better For Detoxing?
A lot of people who are into powerful things for detoxification tend to either get into using 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine which is pine oil that is distilled from the sap from the pine tree and/or MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) which is an oxidizing agent.
But which one is better for detoxifying the body? Turpentine or MMS?
Well, I have created this video where I compare both of them very extensively, I also go into explaining how one or the other is better at killing candida, parasites, pathogens, bad bacteria, viruses and which one is best or removing heavy metals, glyphosate, pesticides, and many other toxic substances that people have in there body.
I highly recommend you watch this video if you are someone who uses either of the two things mentioned above because this video will make you fully aware of which one is more ideal for you to take for detoxification.
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