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I'm playing an old beat up Yamaha / my playing original "Water"
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31 views • May 19, 2021
Really strange thing is that my computer makes it sound psychedelic on this old acoustic. I haven't come across how to change my mic settings, yet to google or duck duck go it etc. ;)
My music, my original ... I made this ...
love
Primary Factual Fundamentalist
World Class Activist
David Jeffrey Spetch
Ps. Be good, be strong!
Hamilton Ontario Canada
My music, my original ... I made this ...
love
Primary Factual Fundamentalist
World Class Activist
David Jeffrey Spetch
Ps. Be good, be strong!
Hamilton Ontario Canada
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