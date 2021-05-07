Jason Miller Says Trump Has Plans in Store for Social Media

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5/6/2021 Jason Miller: President Trump’s website is a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office, but this is not a new social media platform. We’ll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future.