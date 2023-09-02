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HEALING FROM TRAUMA!
Stefan Molyneux
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38 views • September 02, 2023

RESPONSE TO 'THE TRUTH ABOUT FORGIVENESS'


I disagree here. You can “forgive” in the sense of letting go of your resentments, without letting them off the hook, and without maintaining your relationship with them. Holding resentment eats away at you and you alone, because it feeds the scars of the trauma they created in you. No trauma can be healed if resentment is still there. Keep your abusers accountable, keep them away from you, but hold no resentment nor love for them: only indifference.


From the Freedomain Livestream 1 Sep 2023


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy