HEALING FROM TRAUMA!

RESPONSE TO 'THE TRUTH ABOUT FORGIVENESS'





I disagree here. You can “forgive” in the sense of letting go of your resentments, without letting them off the hook, and without maintaining your relationship with them. Holding resentment eats away at you and you alone, because it feeds the scars of the trauma they created in you. No trauma can be healed if resentment is still there. Keep your abusers accountable, keep them away from you, but hold no resentment nor love for them: only indifference.





From the Freedomain Livestream 1 Sep 2023





FOR THE FULL SHOW:





