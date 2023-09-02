Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
HEALING FROM TRAUMA!
channel image
Stefan Molyneux
1869 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
22 views
Published 19 hours ago

RESPONSE TO 'THE TRUTH ABOUT FORGIVENESS'


I disagree here. You can “forgive” in the sense of letting go of your resentments, without letting them off the hook, and without maintaining your relationship with them. Holding resentment eats away at you and you alone, because it feeds the scars of the trauma they created in you. No trauma can be healed if resentment is still there. Keep your abusers accountable, keep them away from you, but hold no resentment nor love for them: only indifference.


From the Freedomain Livestream 1 Sep 2023


FOR THE FULL SHOW:


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Get access to StefBOT-AI, private livestreams, premium call in shows, my new book and the History of Philosophers series!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

Keywords
forgivenessphilosophyforgivetraumaanger

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket