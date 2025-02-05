© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Autophagy Fasting Begins Around 17 Hours Without Food, When Cells Turn Inward To Repair Themselves—Clearing Out Damaged Components, Optimizing Mitochondrial Function, And Even Eliminating Viruses And Bacteria. This Powerful Self-Cleaning Mechanism, First Identified By Dr. Yoshinori Ohsumi, Earned Him The 2016 Nobel Prize For Its Groundbreaking Implications In Cellular Health.