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NutriMedicalReport Fri9thApril21 H2 BernsteinIsraeliPfizerKill DrMadej
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31 views • April 10, 2021
Josh Bernstein Trump Return AZ and Swing States Audits, Epoch Times Special Hour Three Video Today, Israeli Pfizer Vaccine Holocaust of Death one in one hundred sixty six dead and others injured permanently, worldwide third wave affteing only vaccinated populations, Dr Carrie Madej DO Coming ON AIR 9 Thirty Monday April 12th 2021 with Dr Bill Deagle LIVE DeagleNetwork.com, Michelle Deagle and Dr Bill Deagle MD Wellness Firing Line Protocols Answers to Family of NutriMed People Callers eMails, Protocols for Natural Recovery NutriMeds and Tech, Pastor Butch Paul Prophecy of World Zoom Gospel All Languages Live Video Worldwide from EduCap Funds, Josh Bernstein Genocide by Chemo Shot Pfizer Fake Killer Vaccines
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