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TvNI - Bonus -FINAL - Truth vs. NEW$, 10-10. Post-Show Wrap with Scott Bennett.
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0 view • October 13, 2021
Final Cut - Edited. Scott Bennett shows what we need to do to Stand and take this country back.
No time to watch our whole 2 hours of Truth vs. NEW$?
Here is the essence, 'Take Home' message to apply what what we offered in this timely program.
No time to watch our whole 2 hours of Truth vs. NEW$?
Here is the essence, 'Take Home' message to apply what what we offered in this timely program.
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