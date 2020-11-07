Dr. Dre's estranged wife Nicole Young demands to know if music mogul had any children out of wedlock

#DrDre #AndreYoung #NicoleYoung #Divorce #Prenup #KiliAnderson #CrystalRogers #JilianSpeer



Dr. Dre's estranged wife is demanding to know whether the music mogul had any children with women outside of their 24-year marriage, new court documents claim.



Nicole, 50, wants the hip-hop legend to hand over thousands of pages of his financial and personal records in pursuit of her share of Dre's estimated $1 billion fortune as part of their divorce.



And, according to new legal documents filed at Los Angeles Superior Court and uncovered by DailyMail.com, those records include a request for any paperwork relating to paternity suits Dre, 55, may have been involved in during their marriage.



This comes just days after Nicole urged a judge to force three of her soon-to-be-ex husband's alleged mistresses to testify in their messy divorce.



According to the new paperwork, Nicole's legal team is seeking 'any and all documents evidencing all monies paid on retainer and/or fees and costs paid to legal counsel and/or experts in connection with any paternity action, regardless of whether a formal action was held and whether said legal action ever was or is pending in a court in Los Angeles or anywhere else in the world.'



Nicole also wants Dre - real name Andre Young - to turn over any diaries or journals he may have kept, plus records of money or gifts worth $500 or more he has given to 'third parties.'



The rapper's attorneys are strongly opposing Nicole's demands, arguing that disclosing paternity suits or other personal information, 'would invade Young's right to privacy' and the right to privacy of any third parties.



Last week, Nicole - who has accused Dre of 'rampant and repeated marital misconduct' - dropped a bombshell by naming three third parties, alleged mistresses of the music tycoon, whom she wants to subpoena to give depositions in her upcoming divorce.



They are singer Jillian Speer, model turned skin care entrepreneur Kili Anderson and Crystal Rogers, aka Crystal Sierra - who is known as the 'Queen of Latin hip-hop.'



All three area fighting Nicole's legal efforts to subpoena them as witnesses and they've hired lawyer Kris LeFan who last week filed a motion to quash the subpoenas, saying none of the women has 'information relevant to the enforceability' of a disputed pre-marital agreement (PMA) at the center of the divorce.



LeFan's court filings for all three women don't go into detail on whether they had affairs with Dre.



But he said: 'Any extra marital affair would be irrelevant because California is a no-fault divorce state and in a pleading or proceeding for dissolution of marriage or legal separation of the parties, including depositions and discovery proceedings, evidence of specific acts of misconduct is improper and inadmissible.'



Reports surfaced in 2013 that Dre had cheated on Nicole with Kili Anderson, a one-time model who now is co-owner of a natural skin care brand called Skin and Senses. Dre vehemently denied the claim.



Baltimore-born Crystal Rogers co-wrote the song Got Me Open which was included in Dre's compilation album The Aftermath in 1996.



Jillian Speer, 41, is a singer, songwriter and musician from Seattle, WA. She released an album called Deeper This Way in 2016.