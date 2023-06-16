Sweet Potato slips in a raised pallet box

Slip into this video and see our journey through planting self sustaining food like sweet potatoes. from slips to plants to tubers. Dr Jim and Dr Ann are moving along on our farming journey and hoping and praying you will come along with us and do what you can to grow some food.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.