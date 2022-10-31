Create New Account
The CDC Director Must Apologize for Saying Vaccinated People don't Get Sick and She Should Not Push Covid Vaccine on Kids
Published 23 days ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/499745

Summary：10/25/2022 Tucker Carlson: One, Rochelle Walensky should apologize for the misinformation that she spread throughout the American media. Two, COVID vaccine doesn't work and we should not be pushing on kids. Now Rochelle Walensky wants to get 11 boosters that's up to her. But kids should not be required to get this as a precondition of being educated in this country.

