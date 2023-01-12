John Fenn Cloud of Witness, Rapture an OT belief, Putting on the Armor of God

In this interview John and Jodi share about the Great Cloud of Witness - do people in Heaven know what is going on in the earth?
They share about the Jewish traditional believes from the OT on the harpazo, catching away or in other words the rapture!
Also, John expresses an Understanding of the Armor of God that will blow you away! :)
Please Like and Share!
John Fenn
CWOWI.ORG
John's Youtube:
SuperHouseChurch
Jodi LoDolce
WarriorsRise.net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.