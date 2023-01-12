Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
John Fenn Cloud of Witness, Rapture an OT belief, Putting on the Armor of God
21 views
channel image
Warriors Rise
Published a day ago |

In this interview John and Jodi share about the Great Cloud of Witness - do people in Heaven know what is going on in the earth?

They share about the Jewish traditional believes from the OT on the harpazo, catching away or in other words the rapture!

Also, John expresses an Understanding of the Armor of God that will blow you away! :)

Please Like and Share!

John Fenn

CWOWI.ORG

John's Youtube:

SuperHouseChurch

Jodi LoDolce

WarriorsRise.net


Keywords
jesusrapturearmor of godwarriors for christ risejodi lodolcewarriors risecwowijjohn fenncloud of witnesses

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket