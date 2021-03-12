X22 Report - DS Sends Multiple Messages, Stage Set, Fear Not, All Will Be Right

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The [DS]/MSM are now following their playbook. The patriot knew they would do this from the beginning of the plan. The virus was about the election. Fear not, all will be right after the election. Dan Scavino sends multiple messages letting the people know that the stage is set. General Flynn sends out messages on Parler. Keep the faith. Trust. This is not just about another 4 year election.
All source links to the report can be found at www.x22report.com