© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DR. PIERRE KORY: COVID EARLY TREATMENTS WORK
Follow
0
Share
Report
81 views • January 29, 2022
Dr. Pierre Kory is a Pulmonary and Critical Care specialist and the President of the Front-Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC).
Dr. Kory told The New American about the fantastic results that FLCCC Alliance was able to achieve by treating COVID patients with repurposed drugs such as Ivermectin. He also told The New American how the U.S. health authorities, which he calls “federal pharmaceutical agencies," suppress early treatments to protect Big Pharma’s bottom lines. He also said that the Omicron strain of COVID that is currently dominating the United States may be potentially very good news, since it would help many people to develop natural immunity that is far more superior than immunity generated by the vaccines.
To learn more, go to https://covid19criticalcare.com/
Dr. Kory can be found at https://pierrekory.substack.com/?utm_source=discover_search
Dr. Kory told The New American about the fantastic results that FLCCC Alliance was able to achieve by treating COVID patients with repurposed drugs such as Ivermectin. He also told The New American how the U.S. health authorities, which he calls “federal pharmaceutical agencies," suppress early treatments to protect Big Pharma’s bottom lines. He also said that the Omicron strain of COVID that is currently dominating the United States may be potentially very good news, since it would help many people to develop natural immunity that is far more superior than immunity generated by the vaccines.
To learn more, go to https://covid19criticalcare.com/
Dr. Kory can be found at https://pierrekory.substack.com/?utm_source=discover_search
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.