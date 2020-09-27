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revelation from outside of our box ..
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18 views • September 27, 2020
I was watching the pope addressing General Debate, 75th Session and when he said : " image of humanity that is being wounded " it all came to me .. and I decided to make this video.
DO NOT TAKE THE VAXXX PLEASE SEE THIS VIDEO :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c6XW6ZEYnJQ&;feature=youtu.be
WAKE UP !!
WE ARE LIVING IN THE BIBLICAL WORLD IN THE PROPHESIED LAST DAYS BEFORE CHRIST'S RETURN AND YOU DO NOT WANT TO BE LEFT BEHIND HERE !!
YOU ARE BEING DECEIVED BY THIS SATANIC WORLD
SEEK JESUS NOW !! HE IS THE ONLY WAY OUT !!
“That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.” (Romans 10:9)
FOR ALL THOSE WHO ARE LOOKING FOR ME :
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyAICal-03X4fMjTmzTRDAw?view_as=subscriber
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wiktor
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1Xc6qCVfi2pp/
Brandnewtube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WAKEUPJESUSISCOMING
DO NOT TAKE THE VAXXX PLEASE SEE THIS VIDEO :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c6XW6ZEYnJQ&;feature=youtu.be
WAKE UP !!
WE ARE LIVING IN THE BIBLICAL WORLD IN THE PROPHESIED LAST DAYS BEFORE CHRIST'S RETURN AND YOU DO NOT WANT TO BE LEFT BEHIND HERE !!
YOU ARE BEING DECEIVED BY THIS SATANIC WORLD
SEEK JESUS NOW !! HE IS THE ONLY WAY OUT !!
“That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.” (Romans 10:9)
FOR ALL THOSE WHO ARE LOOKING FOR ME :
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyAICal-03X4fMjTmzTRDAw?view_as=subscriber
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wiktor
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1Xc6qCVfi2pp/
Brandnewtube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WAKEUPJESUSISCOMING
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