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6/13/18 URGENT, PATRIOTS: ACT NOW TO SAVE TOMMY ROBINSON!! #WWG1WGA!!!
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36 views • January 03, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
6/13/18 Tommy Robinson, the courageous human rights activist who has been exposing rape, grooming and trafficking gangs in England, run primarily by Pakistani Muslim traffickers, was moved from a medium security prison to a maximum security prison last night.
TAKE ACTION NOW!! Please click this link for all the info:
ALL LINKS FOR ACTION IN THE BLOG:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/urgent
LINK FOR ALL USA UK CONSULATES AND CONTACTS:
https://www.passportsandvisas.com/embassy-consulate/united-kingdom
Please list any organizing you are doing in the comments below. I will report on it and do my best to get the information out as soon as possible and connect people with one another. Please leave contact information!
Please support the Tommy Robinson legal defense fund. He needs our help as patriots worldwide:
https://www.tommyrobinson.online/support
Please email Prime Minister May to insist on Tommy's release and to let her know that the WORLD IS WATCHING!
https://email.number10.gov.uk/
To follow the most current information on what is happening to Tommy, you can follow his manager, Caolan Robertson on twitter:
https://www.twitter.com/caolanrob
You can also follow Raheem Kassam on Facebook for additional information.
Please sign the petition to urge Trump the grant Tommy asylum:
(BUT Please take other action. The asylum issue may be too late. We need to let these people know the WORLD IS WATCHING-- see links in the blog post above)
https://www.change.org/p/donald-trump-president-trump-grant-uk-political-prisoner-tommy-robinson-asylum-in-the-us?recruiter=33489731&;utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_initial.pacific_abi_share_button_ordering_1.abi_featured_fb.wSNWvAcFSQqKLdZpsYf_Iw.1
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
IBitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
THANK YOU ALL FOR WORKING TO SAVE TOMMY ROBINSON!
6/13/18 Tommy Robinson, the courageous human rights activist who has been exposing rape, grooming and trafficking gangs in England, run primarily by Pakistani Muslim traffickers, was moved from a medium security prison to a maximum security prison last night.
TAKE ACTION NOW!! Please click this link for all the info:
ALL LINKS FOR ACTION IN THE BLOG:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/urgent
LINK FOR ALL USA UK CONSULATES AND CONTACTS:
https://www.passportsandvisas.com/embassy-consulate/united-kingdom
Please list any organizing you are doing in the comments below. I will report on it and do my best to get the information out as soon as possible and connect people with one another. Please leave contact information!
Please support the Tommy Robinson legal defense fund. He needs our help as patriots worldwide:
https://www.tommyrobinson.online/support
Please email Prime Minister May to insist on Tommy's release and to let her know that the WORLD IS WATCHING!
https://email.number10.gov.uk/
To follow the most current information on what is happening to Tommy, you can follow his manager, Caolan Robertson on twitter:
https://www.twitter.com/caolanrob
You can also follow Raheem Kassam on Facebook for additional information.
Please sign the petition to urge Trump the grant Tommy asylum:
(BUT Please take other action. The asylum issue may be too late. We need to let these people know the WORLD IS WATCHING-- see links in the blog post above)
https://www.change.org/p/donald-trump-president-trump-grant-uk-political-prisoner-tommy-robinson-asylum-in-the-us?recruiter=33489731&;utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_initial.pacific_abi_share_button_ordering_1.abi_featured_fb.wSNWvAcFSQqKLdZpsYf_Iw.1
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
IBitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
THANK YOU ALL FOR WORKING TO SAVE TOMMY ROBINSON!
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