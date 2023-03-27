The Order of Future Events 03/27/2023

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Putin and XI Jinping
agreed to adopt the Yuan in Russia’s commercial transactions with third
countries by creating an “Economic Zone that will trade in Yuan”. That means
the Petro-Dollar is dead, and therefor the U.S. Dollar’s value will begin to
fall shortly and drastically. Saudi Arabia has already agreed to price the “Black
Gold” (Oil) in Yuan and has asked to join BRICS.
00:00 - Chris Reed Headlines Update
07:58 - Fall of the Dollar
16:13 - Saudi Unloading U.S. Treasuries
17:04 - Emergency Meeting in USA
18:31 - Nuke Missile Radar Deployed from Hawaii
20:15 - Ballistic Missile tracker leaving Hawaii
22:20 - Arrests Leads to Suitcase Nukes
26:19 - Joseph’s Kitchen
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