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Entering the ridiculous, public health officials are now asking people not to talk to stop the Covid virus. Jefferey Jaxen dives into the science behind the latest Covid mitigation suggestion.
#Australia #NSW #KerryChant #DeltaVariant #MaskMandates #SocialDistancing #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW228
POSTED: August 16, 2021
‘MASK UP AND SHUT UP’ Del Bigtree TheHighWire