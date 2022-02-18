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Boris In the Ukraine (goes off on his own mandate no discussion in parliament)
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20 views • February 18, 2022
Boris In the Ukraine (goes off on his own mandate no discussion in parliament)
https://rumble.com/vv8lw4-boris-in-the-ukraine-goes-off-on-his-own-mandate-no-discussion-in-parliamen.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Sources:
*****************
Boris Johnson Statement: - https://archive.fo/1TQpX
Council on Geostrategy Tweet: - https://bit.ly/34ko8Iw
Council on Geostrategy: - https://bit.ly/3odMpXH
CoG Ellwood Profile: - https://bit.ly/3GfoMo1
Mail Ellwood Article: - https://bit.ly/3s7AKLr
Independent Article 1996: - https://bit.ly/3KQJRsi
Swiss Info (via USN) Article: - https://bit.ly/3s8v8jT
DW Article: - https://bit.ly/3L0w0Qt
-----------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER,
https://www.rumble.com/channel/dunedrifter (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
The UK's Scruffiest, Export, Abroad
https://rumble.com/vv8lw4-boris-in-the-ukraine-goes-off-on-his-own-mandate-no-discussion-in-parliamen.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Sources:
*****************
Boris Johnson Statement: - https://archive.fo/1TQpX
Council on Geostrategy Tweet: - https://bit.ly/34ko8Iw
Council on Geostrategy: - https://bit.ly/3odMpXH
CoG Ellwood Profile: - https://bit.ly/3GfoMo1
Mail Ellwood Article: - https://bit.ly/3s7AKLr
Independent Article 1996: - https://bit.ly/3KQJRsi
Swiss Info (via USN) Article: - https://bit.ly/3s8v8jT
DW Article: - https://bit.ly/3L0w0Qt
-----------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER,
https://www.rumble.com/channel/dunedrifter (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
The UK's Scruffiest, Export, Abroad
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