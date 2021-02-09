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MEDIA SHOCKED AS 2ND IMPEACHMENT TRIAL MAKING TRUMP EVEN STRONGER!!! [2021-02-08] - DR. STEVE TURLEY (VIDEO)
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1410 views • February 09, 2021
MEDIA SHOCKED AS 2ND IMPEACHMENT TRIAL MAKING TRUMP EVEN STRONGER!!! [2021-02-08] - DR. STEVE TURLEY (VIDEO)
TRUMP is currently the 3rd most popular US President behind George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, but this current Globalist Communist attack against him is making him more popular than ever. By the time this farce of an impeachment trial on a FORMER PRESIDENT is over, the Democrat and Republic parties might both be a thing of the past. The masses are quickly Waking Up to the fact that partisan politicians do not represent the people living in America that they are "suppose" to be representing, therefore, people are wanting to END POLITICAL PARTIES ALTOGETHER. The people want to eliminate all salaries and benefits for politicians, and cut down the sessions of both houses to only 1 or 2 weeks per year maximum. Furthermore, future bills should only contain one law with no riders or attachments. The more people see the EVIL THAT POLITICIANS DO, the more they want POLITICIANS taken out of the mix.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
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Dr. Steve Turley
https://www.turleytalks.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
TRUMP is currently the 3rd most popular US President behind George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, but this current Globalist Communist attack against him is making him more popular than ever. By the time this farce of an impeachment trial on a FORMER PRESIDENT is over, the Democrat and Republic parties might both be a thing of the past. The masses are quickly Waking Up to the fact that partisan politicians do not represent the people living in America that they are "suppose" to be representing, therefore, people are wanting to END POLITICAL PARTIES ALTOGETHER. The people want to eliminate all salaries and benefits for politicians, and cut down the sessions of both houses to only 1 or 2 weeks per year maximum. Furthermore, future bills should only contain one law with no riders or attachments. The more people see the EVIL THAT POLITICIANS DO, the more they want POLITICIANS taken out of the mix.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Dr. Steve Turley
https://www.turleytalks.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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