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AI is splitting into two worlds: open vs. closed. China leans into open-source innovation—scaling fast through collaboration. Meanwhile, U.S. firms tighten control. Different strategies, same race. The big question: will openness outpace secrecy in shaping the future of AI?
#AIWars #OpenSource #TechRace #Innovation #FutureTech #ArtificialIntelligence
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