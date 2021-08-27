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Twin Bombs Go Off Killing US Soldiers Biden Admin Goes Into Hiding A Complete Clusterfarkle
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70 views • August 27, 2021
This is really shocking . . . . now their are US Soldiers killed because they were waiting in airport to fly back home . . Joe Biden may as well as blown up the airport himself . . . he has blood on his shoulders . . . now Joe what do you say to the loved ones left behind?
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