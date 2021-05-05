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25. The Great Deception: There Will Be Blood - Part 1/3
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172 views • May 05, 2021
As we continue exposing the agendas of the elite, we feel we have shown you enough to begin to reveal the end goal of the elite. Where every one of the elite’s agendas are taking you. Unless we stop them. Stop the negativity and fear. Be the one thing that destroys the elite-if you dare. Be Love.
http://el.saianarchy.com/blood1/
Water is Poisoned to destroy your DNA:
https://youtu.be/Dht_cZK2vK8
Full Documentary on Frequency devices and DNA:
https://youtu.be/VK7xWIJGwBM
GMOs Explained:
https://youtu.be/ZDlmlXiuuDU
GMOs Exposed:
https://youtu.be/dKXqiS7PILs
Resonance Documentary:
https://youtu.be/FttrOK1ec4Q
SOURCES/RESEARCH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4iNP-cljvUo&;t=20s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtVxXhbf4Ck
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xfZhb6lmxjk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NDIJexTT9j0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gG7uCskUOrA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtVxXhbf4Ck
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMOv4wPLFrc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MpB1E92kk1M
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L06TJTMVkBo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9mK93gHFWXs
&
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EBJ94a5-_6I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Hk9jct2ozY&;t=120s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLrIhB7GFp4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gfTqfVeLHw&;t=64s
Also recommend:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EH62MfJNUyQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P7BqFtyCRJc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=27ak-3ArIc8&;t=36s
Music by CO.AG
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5NEpA7KRiLE&;t=466s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M32iDbi73ys
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XQewjai_6TY
https://youtu.be/-nKBfDCNweg
https://youtu.be/Z3xkHmC-KQE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0ziHbGclkg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8M6ECGyKlTk
http://el.saianarchy.com/blood1/
Water is Poisoned to destroy your DNA:
https://youtu.be/Dht_cZK2vK8
Full Documentary on Frequency devices and DNA:
https://youtu.be/VK7xWIJGwBM
GMOs Explained:
https://youtu.be/ZDlmlXiuuDU
GMOs Exposed:
https://youtu.be/dKXqiS7PILs
Resonance Documentary:
https://youtu.be/FttrOK1ec4Q
SOURCES/RESEARCH:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4iNP-cljvUo&;t=20s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtVxXhbf4Ck
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xfZhb6lmxjk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NDIJexTT9j0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gG7uCskUOrA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtVxXhbf4Ck
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMOv4wPLFrc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MpB1E92kk1M
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L06TJTMVkBo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9mK93gHFWXs
&
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EBJ94a5-_6I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Hk9jct2ozY&;t=120s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLrIhB7GFp4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gfTqfVeLHw&;t=64s
Also recommend:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EH62MfJNUyQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P7BqFtyCRJc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=27ak-3ArIc8&;t=36s
Music by CO.AG
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5NEpA7KRiLE&;t=466s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M32iDbi73ys
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XQewjai_6TY
https://youtu.be/-nKBfDCNweg
https://youtu.be/Z3xkHmC-KQE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0ziHbGclkg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8M6ECGyKlTk
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