The Silent War Ep. 6087: American Trojan Horse - Commies Disabling America at Breakneck Speed

In this episode of The Silent War-Kamala Harris Laughs When Asked About Americans Trapped in Afghanistan.5 Million 2020 Election Ballots Are Currently Unaccounted ForPfizer Vaccine Receives Full Approval From FDA - but there are "exclusions".Biden’s gaffs begin to seem more and more like a puppet PR punching bag for a communist regime hell bent on destroying America from WithinAll of this, and much more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat