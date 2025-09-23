2025-9-23to24 trumpets 2025.new moon of the 7th month

~do an offering for both new moon, and for trumpets...two burnt offerings, as usual.

~spy out the new moon by looking west just after the sunset in that general but more southernly location to confirm it

~this day will begin your count for the rest of the appointed times for...

...the ransom that atones...listed as the 10th day of the 7th month, but we keep on the 9th at even, because that is what is says in leviticus 23.

...and, it also gives us our count to tabernacles on the 15th day at even, for 8 days; do not work the first or last day.

(if you wonder why we keep the ransom on the 9th at even, and not on the 10th at even, that is because God says so in levitcus. If you wonder why then don't we keep everything else that way, well, just think about it for a minute...you have to spy out the sliver to know that that is the new moon, so...you would then also have to count from that day. And, also, because God said so. If God says 15th day...then we would keep it on the 15th day...and, be sure to separate yourself from babylon/egypt/etc...by not using their pagan calendar, which is how your brain is trained/programmed/leavned/conformed...into thinking already. People don't separate the two, so they blend the two together and get confused over things. Don't. God doesn't have "a calendar"...man does. Man's calendar has been hyjacked by team satan so man honors the sun, sungod, birthing of the sun, etc... God has no calendar, the the sun and the moon and the stars are God's "calendar". So, no need to fight/argue over 23-24th, etc... God's first day is the sliver, when you see it. And when could you first see it? at even! And what is a day to God? even to even. Ok. So, ditch all your understanding that you have grown up with your whole life. The only reason I talk about 23-24th, and list dates like that, is because everyone uses team satan's calendar. So, I do separate, but then I give you the dates according to the calendar you use. I use it too. So, if you spotted the new moon sliver on the eve of the 23, and the eve of the 23-24 is the first day, then count 9 from there to that eve for the next one, and 15 from that eve to tabernacles. Or, don't use a calendar at all, and just make some slashes on a piece paper to keep your count, and don't use team satan's calendar anymore at all! I don't care, just come out and keep the appointed times with the Father, if.........you desire that HE....appoint.......you. If you don't care about God, keep His commandments, or being separated, then just go be a christian, they have christmas and presents and coffee bars in their churches, and easter and easter eggs, and plenty of feasting there for all...have a merry heart! love wins! the covenant, who cares, that's old! snuff at your inheritance as esau, follow the blind into their ditch, and reap the judgments God says will come to them who say they are His people, but aren't....a bride destined to be...that refused...and inherited not life, but the wrath and fire of the beast whom God says will burn her with fire! and she repented not, and she repented not...

Or...hate your life, choose God, make this calling, this narrow gate and straight path, your choice, your field of buried treasure, your pearl of great price, your everything.......count the costs, be willing to part with it all, and your own life....no room for you in the kingdom of God...only God in you... In man's church, plenty of room for you...in fact, have it your way, have your best life now! salvation by a prayer! name written in the lamb's book of life! go be with grandma and your cat in heaven forever and ever and ever! you hypocrite! Or, hear, see, perceive with your heart, and understand the calling, and come out to the Father, forsaking all, making a covenant with Him by sacrifice....and face off with yourself, and the world, and the religious, and be ushered by God through your firery trials, overcoming in all things, learning to obey His voice in all things that HE commands you, and allowing Him to write His covenant into your heart........"behold, in the volume of the book! it was written of me! I delight to do Thy will O' my God! Thy law is written into my heart!".........and come........and HE will severe you, prove you, and.......if you pass, if you overcome in all things.........then, maybe HE will also bring you in, and give you entrance in, that you may have the right to eat once again, of the tree of life. Decisions....decisions....multitudes....in the valley of decision. See, here, that I have laid before you life and death........choose life. Fear not, for God has come to prove your heart, to see if you walk in His law or no. In the world you will have tribulation, but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world. Trumpets.....pslam 81.....a law of the God of Yisrael! when HE led us up and out.... True for you? or not? but let it be true for you....live it, by faith.















