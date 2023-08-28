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8/28/2023 -- Full Earthquake Update -- Be prepared for large activity this week across the board
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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191 views • August 30, 2023

No robo voice in this one! lolThis is a full 30+ min long update covering the deep M7.1 and expected spread, including a new forecast for multiple locations in the West Pacific.


Warned areas include next to the deep M7.1 in Indonesia of course, but multiple other locations including Japan, Nepal / India , Solomon Islands, Kamchatka, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and multiple locations across the USA, Europe, Asia, and the Mideast.

Simply put, across the board is a good description of where the increase we are expecting will spread... as for size, I'm looking for 1 magnitude increase across each area.


The locations named are shown in the video , too many to type out here.

This week going into next week (next 14 days) should be rough sailing on the high seas of seismic activity.


Don't be scared, be prepared. Listen close for the warned locations. I will turn on subtitles so you can copy or write down locations easily.


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos


Keywords
chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanosstar fortshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines
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