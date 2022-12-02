God showed me the future! DREAM 1 & 2 Zombies, War, Rumors of Wars and Destruction of America

This is the first of a series of dreams and visions I will be sharing that God has shown me about what we will be facing in our near future! But do not lose hope, For He is with us through it all, until His return for His children! If you have a story to tell about the supernatural whether it be dreams, vision, encounters with an angel, encounter with demons, alien abduction, or encounter with God or anything supernatural please go to

Website: https://www.battlebornbelievers.com/



or write me [email protected] [email protected]





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BattleBornBelievers/

















For amazing sound clips to set the mood go here! https://freesound.org/





