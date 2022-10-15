Create New Account
Beyond The Ice Wall? ICE WALL FOOTAGE ANTARCTICA, Jarle Andhoy Sails to South Pole Without "PERMISSION"
Norwegian Explorer Jarle Andhoy  - In 2011 The ENGLISH Government was forcing his crew away from Horseshoe Bay (Antarctica), towards a forecasted storm. Resulting three of his crew members death and the boat sank. In 2014 a trial against him started in the Norwegian court system for sailing to Antarctica without permission or insurance. After a series of trials and appeals, he was fined and sentenced to 30 days of imprisonment.

https://www.outsideonline.com/outdoor-adventure/exploration-survival/what-really-happened-berserk/


