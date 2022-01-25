© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EP 147: The Beast of Bray Road
Follow
0
Share
Report
13 views • January 25, 2022
This week, we take a look at The Beast of Bray Road in Wisconsin and other reports of dogmen/werewolves. When was the earliest known sighting? Is the Michigan Dogman the same creature? Is it a demon? Is it a guardian of sorts? Are there more than one and if so, are they multiplying and expanding their territory? Is it a government chimera experiment unleashed in the wild to see how it will adapt? We dive into all of this and more on this week's Homewrecker Podcast!
Episode Links:
I Know What I Saw: Modern Day Encounters with Monsters of New Urban Legend and Ancient Lore by Linda Godfrey: https://www.amazon.com/Know-What-Saw-Modern-Day-Encounters/dp/0143132814/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=1643058846&sr=8-2
The Beast of Bray Road: Tailing Wisconsin's Werewolf by Linda Godfrey: https://www.amazon.com/Beast-Bray-Road-Wisconsins-Werewolf/dp/B098H61S18/ref=sr_1_3?crid=P3IGUAJFVO2D&;keywords=linda+godfrey+books&qid=1643059150&sprefix=linda+godfrey%2Caps%2C307&sr=8-3
The Bray Road Beast: https://www.amazon.com/Bray-Road-Beast-Lyle-Blackburn/dp/B07H9FNZPY/ref=sr_1_4?crid=148CFRCIUYU4F&;keywords=beast+of+bray+rd&qid=1643059268&sprefix=beast+of+bray+rd%2Caps%2C235&sr=8-4
Please check out:
https://homewreckerpodcast.supercast.com/
https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
I Know What I Saw: Modern Day Encounters with Monsters of New Urban Legend and Ancient Lore by Linda Godfrey: https://www.amazon.com/Know-What-Saw-Modern-Day-Encounters/dp/0143132814/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=1643058846&sr=8-2
The Beast of Bray Road: Tailing Wisconsin's Werewolf by Linda Godfrey: https://www.amazon.com/Beast-Bray-Road-Wisconsins-Werewolf/dp/B098H61S18/ref=sr_1_3?crid=P3IGUAJFVO2D&;keywords=linda+godfrey+books&qid=1643059150&sprefix=linda+godfrey%2Caps%2C307&sr=8-3
The Bray Road Beast: https://www.amazon.com/Bray-Road-Beast-Lyle-Blackburn/dp/B07H9FNZPY/ref=sr_1_4?crid=148CFRCIUYU4F&;keywords=beast+of+bray+rd&qid=1643059268&sprefix=beast+of+bray+rd%2Caps%2C235&sr=8-4
Please check out:
https://homewreckerpodcast.supercast.com/
https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.