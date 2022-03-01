BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ukraine: Questions for the US Anti-War Movement w/ Abby Martin & Brian Becker
What is happening
What is happening
9776 followers
Follow
5
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
278 views • March 01, 2022
Empire Files


Abby Martin and Brian Becker discuss the Ukraine war and what it means for the anti-war movement.
Timestamps:

00:00 - Introducing Brian Becker

02:15 - US unipolar authority & capitalist takeover of Russia

12:30 - NATO expansion and wars since the fall of the Soviet Union, Russia's red line & failed negotiations

21:52 - Russia intervention in Syria to defend Assad from US war

28:00 - Explanation of 2014 coup

33:26 - US role in regime change, origin of struggle in east Ukraine, Crimea

40:57 - Civil war in Donetsk & Luhansk, US trains and arms insurgency against Russians

40:50 - "Denazifying Ukraine" Truth about nazi influence in Ukraine

45:30 - Why US fueled conflict in East Ukraine

47:00 - Cancelling the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty & Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty

51:08 - Abby’s views as an anti-war activist

54:17 - Putin's anti-communist speech

1:05:07 - Putin justification for the invasion

1:07:03 - Western media hypocrisy & eurocentrism

1:10:29 - Russia invasion for regime change in Ukraine

1:15:23 - Costs/benefits of war for Russia

1:18:00 - Why US is waging war with Russia

1:23:48 - Tectonic shift in global politics & risks of war in a multipolar world

1:29:53 - Why disbanding NATO is important anti-war demand

1:35:42 - Minsk agreement explanation

1:37:26 - Obama vs Trump policy, Biden cabinet instrumental in coup

1:46:01 - Impact of sanctions on Russia &countries dependent on Russia

1:49:13 - How anti-war activists can prepare for what's next
Keywords
weaponsobamarussiaisraelpalestinewarbidenputinukrainesyrianatotrump policyabby martinquestionsyemenempire filesvictoria nulandblinkenminsk agreementus anti-war movementbrian becker
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Approves Possible $24.3 Billion Sale of 48 F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia

U.S. Approves Possible $24.3 Billion Sale of 48 F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia

Garrison Vance
Industry lobbying gutted California&#8217;s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only &#8216;a shell&#8217;

Industry lobbying gutted California’s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only ‘a shell’

Willow Tohi
Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Douglas Harrington
Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Garrison Vance
Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Belle Carter
Witch Hunt Against Dissent: How the UK Criminalized Support for Gaza Activism

Witch Hunt Against Dissent: How the UK Criminalized Support for Gaza Activism

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy