Ukraine: Questions for the US Anti-War Movement w/ Abby Martin & Brian Becker

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Abby Martin and Brian Becker discuss the Ukraine war and what it means for the anti-war movement.
Timestamps:
00:00 - Introducing Brian Becker
02:15 - US unipolar authority & capitalist takeover of Russia
12:30 - NATO expansion and wars since the fall of the Soviet Union, Russia's red line & failed negotiations
21:52 - Russia intervention in Syria to defend Assad from US war
28:00 - Explanation of 2014 coup
33:26 - US role in regime change, origin of struggle in east Ukraine, Crimea
40:57 - Civil war in Donetsk & Luhansk, US trains and arms insurgency against Russians
40:50 - "Denazifying Ukraine" Truth about nazi influence in Ukraine
45:30 - Why US fueled conflict in East Ukraine
47:00 - Cancelling the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty & Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty
51:08 - Abby’s views as an anti-war activist
54:17 - Putin's anti-communist speech
1:05:07 - Putin justification for the invasion
1:07:03 - Western media hypocrisy & eurocentrism
1:10:29 - Russia invasion for regime change in Ukraine
1:15:23 - Costs/benefits of war for Russia
1:18:00 - Why US is waging war with Russia
1:23:48 - Tectonic shift in global politics & risks of war in a multipolar world
1:29:53 - Why disbanding NATO is important anti-war demand
1:35:42 - Minsk agreement explanation
1:37:26 - Obama vs Trump policy, Biden cabinet instrumental in coup
1:46:01 - Impact of sanctions on Russia &countries dependent on Russia
1:49:13 - How anti-war activists can prepare for what's next