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Father Savvas Agioritis - What is to come for those who are vaxxed
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1012 views • October 03, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o5QDGYz9zbA | This is the Proper Version with English Subtitels I published before under the following name: Elder Savvas - Saint Mount Athos - confessions of the vaccinated priests - Mirror. See here the soul effects of the vaccination.
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