CTP (S1E43, 20240413) "Where Has The 'Kids In Cages' Discussions Gone?" BTS/SP Video

CTP S1E43 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat Apr 13 2024 and thereafter) at: http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1E43) "Where Did the 'Kids In Cages' Talk Go?"

The 'Kids In Cages' haven't disappeared and we discuss The Left hypocrisy of silence on the topic right now as well as the Clinton era Law that started it all. Timely and important discussion as DHS Secretary Mayorkass Articles Of Impeachment from the U.S.House about to be sent to U.S.Senate for Trial for Dereliction of Duty.

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of Episode for related addl info

Transcript Bonus: ????





Episode related pieces...

- corresponding TLB Article this coming Sat drop TBD

- https://beforeitsnews.com/immigration/2018/06/the-lefts-shallow-argument-about-separation-of-children-2457568.html

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/bumbler-in-chief-biden-wears-his-blinders-to-the-border/





"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- TLB articles: thelibertybeacon.com/?s=Joseph+M+Lenard

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- FaithCasters Free Newsletter: tinyurl.com/FaithCasterNewsletterSignup

- Join Faithcaster (Podcaster or Guest): tinyurl.com/FaithCasterConnections

- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup

- CTP Official Coffee: tinyurl.com/BlackOutCoffees (promocode: JOSEL20)

- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist

- Transcription Services by: Converter.App

- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit (JosephMLenard.us /\ TerrorStrikes.info/interviews)

(CTP S1E43 Audio: 24m 57s, Sat Apr 13 2024)





some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video version of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via...

YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos

Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit





In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material there-in.