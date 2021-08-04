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In the Public Eye - What Happened to General Millie?
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60 views • August 04, 2021
Today we will take a look at General Millie, the Joint Chief of Staff's astrological chart to see why he is telling his troops to "stand down" when it comes to extremism within the ranks. Representative Matt Gaetz questioned him about his position regarding critical race theory. His astrological chart speaks volumes as to why he wants to understand his "white rage."
If you would like to understand your own astrological chart, go to our website Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services www.seacoastastrological.com and order a Natal Chart with Report or book a one on one session.
Our email: [email protected] For extra privacy [email protected]
Subscribe to Provocateur Astrology on Theta.TV, Brighteon, Twich, Youtube, Bitchute, Rumble, Odysee, Twitter, GAB.
Thank you to TeraCMusic:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bL1UDdDstCI
#astrology #horoscope #generalmillie
If you would like to understand your own astrological chart, go to our website Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services www.seacoastastrological.com and order a Natal Chart with Report or book a one on one session.
Our email: [email protected] For extra privacy [email protected]
Subscribe to Provocateur Astrology on Theta.TV, Brighteon, Twich, Youtube, Bitchute, Rumble, Odysee, Twitter, GAB.
Thank you to TeraCMusic:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bL1UDdDstCI
#astrology #horoscope #generalmillie
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