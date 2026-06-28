THE KINGDOM OF YAHUSHA, OUR RELATIONAL YAHUAH 2, YESHA YAHU (Isaiah 11:10-16), 20260624

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

YESHA YAHU (Isaiah 11:10-16)

10 And in that day, there shall be a root of Yisha, which shall stand for an ensign of the people; to it shall the Gentiles seek: and YAHUSHA’s rest shall be glorious.

11 And it shall come to pass in that day, that Adonai shall set His hand again the second time to recover the remnant of His people, which shall be left, from Ashshur, and from Mitsrayim (Egypt), and from Pathros, and from Kush, and from Eylam, and from Shinar, and from Chamath, and from the islands of the sea.

12 And He shall set up an ensign for the nations, and shall assemble the outcasts of Yashar’el (Israel), and gather together the dispersed of Yahudah (Judah) from the four corners of the earth.

13 The envy also of Ephrayim (Ephraim) shall depart, and the adversaries of Judah shall be cut off: Ephraim shall not envy Yahudah (Judah), and Yahudah (Judah) shall not vex Ephrayim (Ephraim).

14 But they shall fly upon the shoulders of the Pelishtiym (Philistines) toward the west; they shall spoil them of the east together: they shall lay their hand upon Edom and Mo’av (Moab); and the children of Ammon shall obey them.

15 And YAHUAH (the LORD) shall utterly destroy the tongue of the Mitsrayim (Egypt) sea; and with his mighty wind shall he shake his hand over the river, and shall smite it in the seven streams, and make men go over dryshod.

16 And there shall be an highway for the remnant of his people, which shall be left, from Ashshur (Assyria); like as it was to Yashar’el (Israel) in the day that he came up out of the land of Mitsrayim (Egypt). Amen!