Bill Clinton Deposed Over Epstein | Candace Owens' Erika Kirk Expose Divides the Right | 2/27/26
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1457 followers
Follow
34 views • 24 hours ago

Weekly News Report! Bill Clinton, who famously said, "I did not have sex with that woman," has just been deposed by Congress with Hillary over the Epstein files. He, of course, assures us that he is innocent as a lamb. His wife, Hillary, was also deposed, insisting that she never met Jeffrey Epstein and didn't know him at all. Candace Owens has blown a deep dividing crater amongst the right over her new series about Erika Kirk titled The Bride of Charlie. We will break that down. The beloved Catherine Austin Fitts made an appearance on Tucker Carlson, warning about surveillance and money. PLUS! Tonight we'll be streaming LIVE from the NEW computer system... get ready to blast off!!! You won't want to miss it. All of that and much more in This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/bill-clinton-deposed-over-epstein/

bill clintonhillary clintontucker carlsondojcandace owensepsteinjeffery epsteincatherine austin fittsepstein filesepstein listpan bondierika kirkbride of charliehouse deposition
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
