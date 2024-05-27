'He Intends to Subjugate All Rights' - Hundreds block roads in Rally Against Milei's (Argentina) visit to Cordoba (Spain) province

'He intends to subjugate all rights' - Hundreds block roads in rally against Milei's visit to Cordoba province

Hundreds of anti-government protesters rallied in Cordoba, staging a road blockade near the airport on Saturday to voice their opposition to Argentinian President Javier Milei's visit to the province.

Footage shows objects on fire, blocking the streets as hundreds rallied with signs, flags and banners reading 'The homeland is not for sale,' 'You are selling your country, traitor' and 'Milei is trash!' Protesters can also be seen drumming and chanting while police monitor the demonstration.

Protesters voiced their concerns over the high inflation rate rising costs of living in the country.

RT