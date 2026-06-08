Iranian missile launches towards northern Israel

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Clip 1- The IRGC Aerospace Force has released footage showing its missile launches towards northern Israel.
Clip 2 - Footage from Iran shows Iranian public cheering the launching of missiles towards Northern Israel from Kermanshah, Western Iran.
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