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🪖 🐷 Certified war pig Lindsey Graham has once again pressed for the US to keep attacking Iran and seize Kharg Island, potential US military losses be damned.
🔊 “We did Iwo Jima, we can do this!” Graham smugly replied when Fox News host brought up an assessment that invading with US troops would end up pummeled by Iranian drone and missile strikes.
The Battle of Iwo Jima was one of the bloodiest WWII battles in the Pacific theater where the US Marine Corps suffered thousands of casualties – but Graham is fine with making such sacrifices as long as he is not the one sent into the fray.
Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates
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