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Training Video 3A-(The Starting Procedure) Treating acute and chronic disease with MMS1 In TUA University training video 3A you will learn about The starting procedure for treating acute and chronic disease with MMS1 (acidified sodium chlorite). This is important. Don't skip it. This is video #3A of the 8 part series Join TUA Telegram Channel: https://t.me/theuniversalantidote