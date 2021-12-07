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Police try to TRAP you. Be polite but don't talk much
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118 views • December 07, 2021
Your lawyer-friend advises you NOT to talk to the police. They may make small talk to try to TRAP you, and they can use anything you say in court. Be polite, say thank-you; but don't talk much. If you are not "free to go"; you may be the suspect and thus should only talk when your lawyer is present.
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