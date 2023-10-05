Hard footage of Ukrainian Armed Forces losses.

The following was found with this video, explaining:

The Kamchatka Guards did us the honor and provided us with a whole half-hour film in which you can watch the defeat of the 35th Infantry. Infantry Regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the attempt to take Novomayorskoye.

The footage shows the events of the battles from September 5 to September 17, 2023, in chronological order. A number of episodes are filming from other angles of materials previously published (also many thanks to the 40th Guards for the footage), which can be found under the tag #Novomayorskoye, but most of this film is 100 percent unique episodes, documenting and revealing in more detail the feat of the Kamchatka Guardsmen , operating together with the 30th and 200th artillery brigades , as well as special forces groups of the 14th Guards Brigade and detachments of the OBTF "Cascade" .

I would like to note the coordinated work of aerial reconnaissance, artillery, ATGM operators, attack drone pilots and other units, which made it possible to inflict accurate fire damage in a short time. Thanks to the saturation of the combat formations of the 40th Guards with various drones, the enemy was only able to cling to the northwestern outskirts with huge losses, manage to get ragged in shooting battles against marines from the DShB and "Storm", and ultimately be buried in pre-targeted positions that were easy for him. fed."

And a few words about the guardsmen of the 40th brigade . Heroes in black berets are talented not only in destroying the enemy, but also in providing information support for their own actions. Now these shots are a glorious story, the pages of which have become part of the glorious battle path of the 40th Guards Marine Brigade ! Guys, you are heroes! Take care of yourself!🫡

@voin_dv