Melbourne Freedom Rally 8 June 2024 Victoria Market
Lightpath
Lightpath
23 followers
0
96 views • 11 months ago

Part 2 of two videos of this Saturday's Freedom Rally, this one covering the speeches at the Queen Victoria Market to all the shoppers passing by. Some stopped to listen and a few clapped their hands even. That's encouraging. The message of truth still has to be shouted in the public arena. The lying media is still trying to distort the truth though there are signs that the dam is starting to crack. For that reason alone it is good to help wake up the masses so that the shock will not be as devastating. Our corrupt government and its complicit agencies have to be made to give an account for the huge number of excess deaths our society has experienced, and even now they are trying to distract us with more lies like bird flu. 

Keywords
freedomsocietytruthrallymelbournecorrupt governmentbird fluspeechesencouraginglying mediaexcess deathsshoppersqueen victoria marketpublic arenacomplicit agenciesgive an account
