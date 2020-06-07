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Stop Counting Calories
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11 views • June 07, 2020
Most of us are told that if we want to lose weight, we have to exercise to burn more calories. But what if I told you that exercise doesn’t actually burn that many calories?
If you are trying to negate the calories you are consuming with calories burned while working out, you are fighting a losing battle.
Check out my video to see how this mindset can actually be detrimental long term, and why the key to burning calories is having healthy amounts of muscle.
If you are trying to negate the calories you are consuming with calories burned while working out, you are fighting a losing battle.
Check out my video to see how this mindset can actually be detrimental long term, and why the key to burning calories is having healthy amounts of muscle.
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