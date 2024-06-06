BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Teace Snyder: Making Sense of the Global Death Cult
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & Empire
400 followers
59 views • 11 months ago

Teace Snyder discusses film-making and his movie Hold Me which deals with euthanasia. The medical system is built as a mechanism of war. He describes the anti-human global death cult and their machinations. We talk war, technocracy, cybernetics, Big Pharma, the information war, alternative media, elections, and more! We also discuss surviving the death cult!


Websites

Hold Me https://holdmethemovie.com

Teace https://teace.ca

Conspiracy Synergy https://www.conspiracysynergy.com

X https://x.com/teacesnyder


About Teace Snyder

Teace Snyder is a writer, director, producer, editor, actor, illustrator, and host of Conspiracy Synergy.


bitcoinconspiracynew world orderglobalismelitestechnocracycyberneticseuthanasiaalternative media
