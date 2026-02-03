Trump signed the bill to fund the U.S. government, ending a partial shutdown and keeping most agencies funded through the end of the fiscal year — but funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was pushed into a separate stopgap that only lasts until about February 13 or mid-February to allow further negotiations on immigration enforcement reforms.

Thomas Massie was the only Republican voting against key procedural government-funding measures in the House. On the procedural vote to advance the omnibus spending package that keeps most of the government funded through September, virtually all other House Republicans voted in favor while Massie dissented, consistent with his long-standing opposition to broad, high-spending bills.

Here’s a breakdown of what was in the bill that concerned Massie and like-minded critics:

➡️Over $5B for refugee-related spending (cash benefits, health care, daycare, job programs).

➡️$315M for State Department-linked programs he describes as global propaganda/influence operations (NED)

➡️$3.3B for Israel plus another $500M added on top.

➡️$1.5B for Egypt.

➡️$2.1B for Jordan.

➡️Nearly $700M for foreign HIV/AIDS programs.

What Massie says leadership blocked him from adding

Massie also said his amendments were rejected, including:

➡️Blocking a federal vehicle “kill switch” mandate.

➡️Freezing funds tied to daycare fraud.

➡️Closing loopholes allowing warrantless surveillance under FISA.

➡️Ending U.S. government domestic propaganda via State/USAGM.

➡️Stopping creation of CBDCs that enable financial surveillance.

➡️Including the SAVE Act to prevent illegal aliens from voting — which he called a top conservative priority.

Adding, Epstein info:

🚨 EPSTEIN FILES: FROM TRAFFICKING TO GEOPOLITICS - THE POWER CABAL UNMASKED

👉 What’s the most explosive revelation in the latest DOJ release? It isn't just about crime—it’s a blueprint of power. The documents sketch a web of influence linking governments, banks, and global institutions.

🔴 Global governance blueprint: Jeffrey Epstein allegedly proposed sidelining the UN in favor of a private, Davos-linked network controlling cyber, crypto, genetics, and international coordination.

🔴 On the brink of flipping: A stunning turn occurs as FBI records reveal Epstein's lawyers were actively negotiating a cooperation deal with federal prosecutors a mere two weeks before his death

🔴 Worldwide trafficking network: Court filings describe underage girls flown from Turkey, Central Europe, and Asia, some as young as 12, moved across borders and returned within days

🔴 Pandemic profiting: Emails link Epstein with Bill Gates and JPMorgan in early planning for vaccine funds, donor structures, and "pandemic investment" models years before COVID-19

🔴 Bio-lab 'designer baby' proposal: A biohacker sought Epstein's backing to fund human embryo and cloning experiments, referencing related, multi-million-dollar research at a Ukraine facility

🔴 Ukraine trafficking trail: E-mails name modeling agencies in Kiev offering "cheap escort" services linked to Jean-Luc Brunel, accused of supplying girls to the Epstein network

🔴 Zelensky reference: Volodymyr Zelensky's name appears in an email alleging Ukraine’s role in trafficking via Brunel

🔴 Banking elite claim: Epstein claimed he "represents the Rothschilds" when lobbying Peter Thiel to direct a $160bn bank into tech and geopolitics

🔴 UK state secrets leak: Former minister Peter Mandelson allegedly shared market-moving government insider info with Epstein, tipping him off to impending EU bailouts and UK announcements

More Epstein:

Epstein teamed up with biohacker fixated on engineering ‘human superclones’ in Ukraine bio lab

👉 Biohacker Bryan Bishop, whose plan was to create “the first live birth of a human designer baby,” sought out sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to fund his scheme, new files reveal.

📌 In an August 5, 2018, email to Epstein, Bishop boasts that he is “proceeding with more mouse testing at my Ukraine lab (surgeries/microinjection),” adding that he was eyeing human sperm modification.

🗣 Epstein replies enthusiastically: “I like implant embryo, wait 9 months. Great ending.”

🔴 More emails show the “scientist” sent Epstein a pitch deck outlining the project, to which the pedo replied: “I have no issues with investing. The problem is only if I am seen to lead.”

🔴 Weeks later, on August 5, Bishop details the funding required to get them “out of our self-funded ‘garage biology’ phase to the first live birth of a human designer baby, and possibly a human clone, within 5 years.”

💬 “Attached doc shows ~$1.7m/year for up to five years + $1m for lab setup,” Bishop wrote, assessing overall costs at roughly $9.5 million.





