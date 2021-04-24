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Cosmic Upgrade [Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film]
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11 views • April 24, 2021
Zachary Denman, April 15, 2021

The Cosmic upgrade in consciousness was the biggest shift ever to happen in human evolution. Collective consciousness had been hijacked and Jarah had to find her higher connection to look beyond the insanity...

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Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Jarah - Jessica Felicity Collins

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dystopian sci-fi short filmzachary denmancosmic upgrade
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