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Cosmic Upgrade [Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film]
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11 views • April 24, 2021
Zachary Denman, April 15, 2021
The Cosmic upgrade in consciousness was the biggest shift ever to happen in human evolution. Collective consciousness had been hijacked and Jarah had to find her higher connection to look beyond the insanity...
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Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Jarah - Jessica Felicity Collins
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lbhtP4xkXVI
The Cosmic upgrade in consciousness was the biggest shift ever to happen in human evolution. Collective consciousness had been hijacked and Jarah had to find her higher connection to look beyond the insanity...
Please Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/c/ZacharyDenman/
Show your support for the films: https://zacharydenman.co.uk/shop/
Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Jarah - Jessica Felicity Collins
Follow me on Social Media
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ZacharyDenman/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zacharydenman/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacdenman
Facebook: https://facebook.com/londonvideo
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5VT1o8fDYOPVlzG6viA3AJ
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/zacharydenman
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/zacharydenman
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@zacharydenman
Minds: https://www.minds.com/zacharydenman/
iTunes:https://music.apple.com/us/artist/zachary-denman/1218991040
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lbhtP4xkXVI
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